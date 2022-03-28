Advanced search
Research Article

A metrology enabled thermal imager for thermal vacuum testing

Wesley Bonda Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKCorrespondencewesley.bond@npl.co.uk
ORCID Iconhttps://orcid.org/0000-0003-4751-5717View further author information
ORCID Icon,
Vivek Panickera Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKView further author information
,
Jamie McMillana Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKView further author information
,
Rob Simpsona Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKView further author information
,
Michael Hayesa Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKView further author information
,
Graham Machina Temperature and Humidity Group, NPL (National Physical Laboratory), Teddington, UKView further author information
,
Gianluca Casarosab Engineering Services Section, Estec (European Space Research and Technology Centre, Esa), Noordwijk, NetherlandsView further author information
&
James Etchellsb Engineering Services Section, Estec (European Space Research and Technology Centre, Esa), Noordwijk, NetherlandsView further author information
 show all
Received 20 Sep 2021
Accepted 16 Mar 2022
Published online: 28 Mar 2022
 
ABSTRACT

ABSTRACT

The ground testing of satellites requires the validation of the satellite’s thermal model whilst operational in vacuum. Thermocouples are widely used for this testing, but they are only able to provide a point temperature measurement. In contrast a vacuum capable, metrological thermal imager could be used to measure the temperature across a large surface area with high spatial resolution. Such a system will also have increased utility compared to a thermal imager operated within a canister if it is a low size, weight and power (SWaP) device that can be easily mounted. The ESA General Support and Technology Programme has enabled the National Physical Laboratory to develop a vacuum capable, low SWaP thermal imager that can provide traceable, calibrated temperature measurement in thermal vacuum from −40°C to 60°C. The calculated instrument calibration uncertainty is less than ± 0.85°C (k = 2).

Disclosure statement

No potential conflict of interest was reported by the author(s).

Additional information

Funding

This research was supported by the ESA General Support Technology Programme (GSTP) and NPL wishes to thank the European Space Agency and UK Space Agency for their support.

