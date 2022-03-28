A metrology enabled thermal imager for thermal vacuum testing

ABSTRACT
The ground testing of satellites requires the validation of the satellite’s thermal model whilst operational in vacuum. Thermocouples are widely used for this testing, but they are only able to provide a point temperature measurement. In contrast a vacuum capable, metrological thermal imager could be used to measure the temperature across a large surface area with high spatial resolution. Such a system will also have increased utility compared to a thermal imager operated within a canister if it is a low size, weight and power (SWaP) device that can be easily mounted. The ESA General Support and Technology Programme has enabled the National Physical Laboratory to develop a vacuum capable, low SWaP thermal imager that can provide traceable, calibrated temperature measurement in thermal vacuum from −40°C to 60°C. The calculated instrument calibration uncertainty is less than ± 0.85°C (k = 2).
Disclosure statement
No potential conflict of interest was reported by the author(s).